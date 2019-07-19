A second man sought in connection with a shooting in Bluff Dale has been taken into custody, Sheriff Matt Coates said Friday.

Michael Martindias, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and is being held at the Erath County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Martindias was arrested last week in Lodi, California, where he reportedly fled after the shooting. He was brought back to Erath County where he is now being questioned by investigators.

Authorities believe Martindias was involved in the shooting of a 19-year-old Granbury woman in the early morning hours of June 22. The victim is reportedly recovering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Nineteen-year-old Erik Matthew Bentz has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the case.

Authorities have said the victim did not know the suspects and that the shooting was “totally random.”

“Our investigators have worked long hours and I can’t say enough about their hard work and dedication on this case,” Coates said.