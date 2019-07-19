[Editor's Note: Tom Maccarone is a professor of physics and astronomy at Texas Tech University.]

In 1962, when President John F. Kennedy gave his famous “We Choose to Go to the Moon” speech at Rice Stadium in Houston, he recounted the history of technological development.

“We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too," Kennedy said.

The dream of flying to the moon is almost as old as our understanding of the heliocentric Solar System. In 1638, Francis Godwin, the Anglican Bishop of Hereford, wrote "The Man in the Moone," in which he imagined a flock of swans flying a man to the moon, inspiring generations of writers to conceive of the possibility of space travel. The inspirational challenge of understanding worlds beyond our own remains one of the drivers.

Over the years, rocket technology gradually developed, mostly for military purposes.

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched the first satellite to orbit the Earth, and the U.S. government responded quickly by creating NASA and by passing the National Defense Education Act, aimed at ensuring the American educational system’s strength in science, engineering and modern languages, areas vital to the national defense.

From its start, NASA has had a strong focus not just on exploration, but on science. While the moon landing is most famous because of astronauts walking on its surface, the mirror left there is still used to measure the roundtrip time of a beam of light and helps us measure how tidal forces pull the Earth and moon away from one another.

In the decades since the Apollo missions, America’s space program focused more on robotic missions and human flight in low-Earth orbit. The International Space Station helps us understand the effects of long-term space flight on humans, enabling planning of more ambitious flights to Mars and beyond.

Orbiting satellites have moved our understanding of Earth science and astronomy forward in ways that were almost inconceivable in the late 1960s. Earth-observing satellites are essential for mapping out the surface of the Earth in exquisite detail and for providing the input data to weather forecasts. A five-day forecast now is about as accurate as a one-day forecast was in 1980. Space telescopes working with visible light have discovered galaxies at the edge of the universe and planets around other stars.

At the time of the Apollo-11 mission, black holes were a topic of speculation, rather than scientific activity; the X-ray telescopes NASA has operated for the past five decades allow us to find them all the way across the universe and make estimates of how rapidly they rotate.

Missions to other planets continue as well. The Voyager mission, launched in 1977, has explored, and now probably left the Solar System. Mars rovers help us understand the history of water flow on the planet while ice has been discovered in craters on the moon.

The private space industry has blossomed into a roughly $300 billion per year business, with many facets of our economy now dependent on the use of spacecraft, whether for providing locations through the Global Positioning System (GPS) or satellite communications. More indirectly, spinoffs from technology developed for space flight include cordless power tools, scratch-resistant lenses, memory foam and CAT scans, while a variety of imaging technologies have matured through development for space-based uses and later applied to other techniques in medical imaging, a process which continues today.

Just as many of the spinoffs from the space missions of the past were either unanticipated or had commercial applications decades after their applications in space, we can expect that old, ambitious and future space missions, both robotic and with humans on board, will pay off both financially and, more importantly in terms of the knowledge and inspiration they are guaranteed to provide.

Let us seek bold new goals for our efforts in space for the next half century.