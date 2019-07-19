25 years ago:

Texas Tech music professor Arthur G. Follows, 61, was beaten and forced at gunpoint Saturday night to drive himself and his abductor to an Albuquerque motel, where he was released Sunday morning.

50 years ago:

EDGARTOWN, Mass. - Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass, escaped injury but a former secretary of his late brother Robert was killed when their car plunged into a tidal pond and sank about midnight Friday.

75 years ago:

Lubbock police said they arrested four men whose ages ranged from 36 to 53 for gambling with dice at the ear of 804 Main Street Saturday night at 7 o'clock. All paid fines of $15 each.

100 years ago:

The first regular meeting of the directors of the Florida to Colorado Highway was held at Brownwood Monday.