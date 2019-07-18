An Erath County sheriff’s deputy is back to work after he was attacked by a man in the parking lot of Walmart Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Tye Box, who has been with the department for less than a year, was back to work the day after the incident.

“He is doing just fine,” Sheriff Matt Coates said Thursday. “He wanted to come back to work that same day, but we told him to wait and make sure he didn’t have a concussion.”

Coates said deputies had been trying to make a welfare check on 59-year-old David Moore when they were alerted by a family member that he was at Walmart.

“Deputy Box made contact with (Moore) and everything was fine until he tried to put handcuffs on him for both of their safety,” Coates said.

A fight then ensued and two bystanders jumped in to help the deputy restrain Moore.

Box and Moore were both taken to Texas Health Harris Stephenville where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Coates praised the bystanders who jumped in to help.

“We truly live in a great community; a place where people are willing to help in a situation like this,” Coates said.

Moore has been charged with assault of a public servant and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Moore was arrested in November 2018 for deadly conduct with a firearm.