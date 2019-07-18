Speaking to a small gathering of Smithville business owners, Catherine Sak summed up the city's charm in a sentence: “You’re a destination because you’re a non-destination,” she said last week. “People are looking here to get off the beaten path, to get that feeling when you drive off Highway 71 and it’s calm and green and pretty.”

Sak, executive director of the Texas Downtown Association, and her entourage of small-downtown planners arrived in Smithville on Thursday morning to survey the town’s streetscape atmosphere. It was the beginning of the association’s assessment of Smithville’s downtown, kicked off by a request from City Manager Robert Tamble and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director April Daniels, that will ultimately result in a report offering suggestions to how the town can strengthen its tourism allure.

“Having fresh eyes on a community makes a huge difference,” Sak said.

Sak’s first impression yielded both thorns and roses. Smithville offers a variety of restaurants and shops; it has state parks and nature tourism; and it has a commitment to art that gives the town a little color; and it has easy access to Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

But the town also has its work cut out for it: downtown’s vacant buildings.

“I think that the vacancies downtown are a big deterrent,” Sak said. “When people come up to a vacant building, they feel unsure about it, and sometimes they’ll literally just turn around walk the other direction.”

“A lot of times they’re not maintained — they become a safety hazard, and that turns people off even more. It sends the message that the community doesn’t care, and that’s not the message you every want to send — to visitors or locals,” she added.

But unlike many other struggling small towns, Smithville has certain distinct advantages that gives it greater hope than many other shrinking small towns. Buescher State Park saw 42,000 visitors in fiscal year 2018, bringing in $269,000 in revenue. Of those visits, 18,000 were overnight stays, which planners can safely assume were primarily non-local visitors. The state park is a tourism anchor, and Smithville businesses can count on netting some of the dollars that flow through the area.

“There’s huge opportunities for people that are coming to that park,” said State Park Marketing & Branding Manager Thomas Wilhelm. "I can’t tell you how many people say their life goal is to go to every state park. People do it just like people want to visit every courthouse.”

Those state parks can give the town a good foundation to providing entertainment and things for visitors to do during the day, and many people who roll through these parks often have disposable income to contribute to Smithville’s local economy, Sak said.

“If you provide a way for people to fill their day here and stay here and spend that money, then that’s something you can build on,” Saks said. “Then it’s two days, then it’s three days.”

The Texas Downtown Association’s report is expected to be released to city leaders in six to eight weeks. The report will highlight ways the city can spread its name recognition, increase its artistic appeal and address its downtown vacancies in reasonable ways the city could afford, Sak said.

“You cross Highway 95 (from Bastrop towards Smithville) and it really does change,” Sak said. “You start feeling the pines coming back from the fire, the rolling hills, and you can really feel Austin slipping away, which is a beautiful thing.”