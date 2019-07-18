The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Scorpion Granite with a ribbon cutting celebration. Scorpion Granite is a family-owned and operated business that provides customers with custom-made countertop fabrication and installation and offers a wide array of materials to choose from, including granite, quartz and marble. Owners Araceli and Jorge Saucedo value the satisfaction that comes from a job well done and work hard to ensure that the final product will bring a sense of style to any room.