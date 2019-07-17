STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Tarleton State University has named Lori Beaty interim chief financial officer and vice president for the Division of Finance and Administration, effective Sept. 1. She replaces Dr. Rick Richardson who is returning to his faculty position in the College of Business Administration.

Currently associate vice president of the division and assistant CFO, Beaty began her Tarleton career in 2011 and became university controller two years later.

“Lori is a knowledgeable finance professional with an established reputation for effectiveness and innovation,” said Tarleton President F. Dominic Dottavio. “Under Lori’s leadership, the university’s Office of Business Services has implemented numerous improvements while embracing a culture of exemplary service. She has been instrumental in Tarleton’s NCAA Division 1 study and improved the management of contractors and vendors.”

As part of Tarleton’s leadership team, Beaty will oversee budgetary and fiscal affairs, including planning, monitoring and managing overall financial plans, policies and operations. Her interim role should provide a smooth transition as Tarleton continues its search for a new president.

“Tarleton is a special place because of its amazing students, thoughtful leaders and dedicated faculty and staff,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the campus community in this new role.”

A certified public accountant, Beaty serves on several Texas A&M University System committees and as an adjunct faculty member for Tarleton’s College of Business Administration. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Texas A&M-Commerce and an MBA from Tarleton.

