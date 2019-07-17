Ground Labs, a Singapore-based data security software company, has chosen Austin to be home to its North American headquarters.

Founded in 2008 by Peter Duthie and Stephen Cavey, Ground Labs creates software that helps companies monitor sensitive data.

The company's expansion into North America will be led by Duthie, who is also Ground Labs' co-CEO. Ground Labs also has offices in Sydney and Dublin.

"We’re making an aggressive push into North America because we see tremendous opportunity for Ground Labs to be the trusted data discovery solution here," Duthie said. "There’s significant interest in Ground Labs’ trusted solutions, and I’m excited to lead our North American presence as we expand our operations across all markets."

Ground Labs has 80 employees worldwide, with seven based in Austin, according to Kaye. The company expects to have 16 employees here by the end of the year.

The company also announced Wednesday that Don Kaye will become its chief revenue officer. Kaye, who spent nearly 14 years at Microsoft, will build out sales and marketing programs in North America, the company said.

Ground Labs is one of a handful of global companies that have made similar headquarter moves this year.

In April, European networking provider Brodynt selected Austin for its U.S. headquarters.

Two months later, Australia-based HR technology company Enboarder announced that Austin will become its U.S. headquarters.

Ground Labs selected Austin for its North American headquarters because it will allow the company to recruit and retain top talent, Kaye said.

"Austin is a strategic location for Ground Labs’ North American headquarters, as the city is one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the country, providing a community and ecosystem that is most conducive for Ground Labs’ rapid growth," Kaye said in an email. "The city has a great standard of living and is a great place to live and work. It also has a large talent pool of top professionals from which we will be able to recruit."