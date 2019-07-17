AUSTIN

Go Repair program expands

in helping with plumbing, leaks

Austin Water and the city's Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department has partnered to expand the Go Repair program, which helps low-income residential customers with plumbing and leak repairs.

The department will receive a $350,000 funding infusion from Austin Water’s customer assistance and water conservation programs, which will be managed and dispersed through the program. The program provides up to $15,000 a year per home in repairs, including accessibility modifications, electrical, plumbing, mechanical repairs, exterior siding repair, window and door repairs/replacements, minimal drywall and flooring repair, and roof repairs.

Eligible participants must be low-income homeowners who have been accepted into the program. Home repairs must meet certain requirements and scope of work. The program contracts with area nonprofits to make the repairs, including Easter Seals Central Texas Inc., Meals on Wheels and More, Interfaith Action of Central Texas, Austin Habitat for Humanity, Austin Area Urban League, American YouthWorks and Rebuilding Together Austin.

For more information: austintexas.gov/department/go-repair; NHCDCS@austintexas.gov.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Register for work session

on transportation ideas

A community working session for "The City: One Challenge" will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road.

"The City: One Challenge" is a program hosted by the city of Austin and Ford Mobility in collaboration with community partners and corporate sponsors that aims to crowdsource ideas that will transform transportation in cities.

The free event will seek input on mobility experiences faced by residents, businesses, community groups and visitors in Austin. Dinner will be provided.

To register: bit.ly/2NXyFRv.

GEORGETOWN

Riverbank cleanup

takes place Saturday

The city of Georgetown will host a riverbank cleanup event from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at San Gabriel Park, 445 E. Morrow St.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing such as long pants, hats, sunglasses and comfortable closed-toe shoes.

To register: transportation.georgetown.org/river-cleanup.

GEORGETOWN

‘Incredibles 2’ screened

Friday at soccer fields

Georgetown Parks and Recreation will host a free screening of “The Incredibles 2” as part of its Sunset Movie Series at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the San Gabriel Park soccer fields, 445 E. Morrow St.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs and snacks. Free popcorn and vendors will be available. Glass and smoking is prohibited. Dogs are welcome if friendly and on-leash.

A pre-movie celebration featuring a presentation from A Safe Place will begin at 6:30 p.m. Movies will be canceled if weather conditions are predicted to be too wet or unsafe. Cancellations will be decided by 2 p.m. on the date of the event.

BASTROP

Art Center to host

'Art Getaway' on Saturday

Art Getaway will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lost Pines Art Center, 1204 Chestnut St.

The free event will include classes, workshops, make-and-take crafts, a kid’s arts and crafts table, exhibits, artist demonstrations and Bollywood dance performance from Agni Dance.

To register for some classes: lostpinesartcenter.org/art-getaway.

BASTROP

Information session set

for Master Gardeners

The Bastrop County Master Gardener Association will host an information session on the association and its fall 2019 master gardener training class from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, 115 Electric Ave.

Applications will be available at the session. The deadline to sign up for the training class, which begins Aug. 3, is Saturday. Application and class fee of $250 is due by Saturday. Visa and MasterCard will be accepted at this session.

Attendance to the information session is free.

— American-Statesman staff