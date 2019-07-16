On July 12, 2019, Mariachi Nuevo Cascabel from Sharyland High School won first place in the open category and Overall Most Valuable Performance Award making them National Champions at a National Mariachi Competition in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Middle Schools, High Schools, Universities and Professional Ensembles participated and competed in this National Competition. There were a total of 16 Mariachi Groups from all over the Nation, including from California, Nevada, Illinois, New Mexico, Texas and many more.

The Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase Competition Concert provides an opportunity for musicians from around the country who have attended the 3-day Mariachi Spectacular Conference to perform for the people of Albuquerque and to compete for the opening slot in the Mariachi Spectacular Concert. Mariachi Nuevo Cascabel shared the stage with “The Queen of Mariachi” Aida Cuevas.