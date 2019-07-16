25 years ago:

Lubbock's Crime Line is offering a reward for an information leading to an arrest in a recent armed robbery at a home last week in North Lubbock.

50 years ago:

CAPE KENNEDY, Florida - Apollo 11 left earth today in hopes of being the first manned mission to the moon.

75 years ago:

Several days of sweltering temperatures reaching above 100 degrees have Lubbock and the South Plains in the grips of a lingering heat wave with no end in sight.

100 years ago:

A group of families from Floyd County was in town visiting other relatives and doing some shopping.