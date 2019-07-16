The Amarillo City Council hosted a special meeting Tuesday where members of the council, as well as other city officials, spoke about how the city can grow in its strategic direction in the future.

According to previous reports from the Amarillo Globe-News, the council hosted its first strategic planning meeting in July 2017 and identified seven pillars on which they focused planning and decision-making. The pillars are public safety, economic development and redevelopment, civic pride, highly educated population, fiscal responsibility, customer service, excellence in communication and transportation.

At Tuesday's meeting, city officials gave a presentation about the 2019-20 budget that will be presented to the council in coming weeks. Jordan Schupbach, director of communications for the city, said this meeting helped start the budget conversation with it not being officially presented.

Eddy Sauer, councilman for Place 3, said Tuesday’s meeting is important so city officials can discuss the budget with council members before the council votes on it and help determine what the priorities are for the budget based on constituents' needs and concerns.

“All these things are just being laid out in front of us because in two weeks, three weeks, we will have to start going through the budget,” Sauer said. “We are getting the information so we can start to process and (identify) what’s important to me and those who are talking to me.”

Elaine Hays, councilwoman for Place 1, said meetings like this help the council be prepared. This gives the council the chance to discuss the current level of services as well as plan for the future.

“Having preliminary conversations helps us get prepared exactly for that budget conversation,” Hays said. “…Once we get to that table, we are needing to make decisions… It’s like studying for the test before you are having to take the test.”

City officials showed the council revenue trends of the general fund as well as how taxes --- including the city’s sales tax, franchise fees, hotel occupancy taxes, fines and forfeitures and sanitation fees --- have contributed to the budget since the 2016-17 fiscal year. They also estimated how much those taxes will contribute to the city’s overall budget in the next fiscal year.

One of the topics focused on throughout the meeting was sanitation. Sauer said after he was elected in 2017, one of the big topics voters cared about was that people were dumping trash near Dumpsters in alleys around the city. The council and the city had to come up with a way to take care of the problem.

According to previous reports in the Amarillo Globe-News, the city started a bulk-trash pickup program in November 2017, giving residents the chance to call a number to “arrange for free, curbside trash pickup instead of leaving big items like couches or mattresses in or around Dumpsters…”

“Slowly, over time, it started working and it’s done a really good job,” Sauer said.

But now that demand has increased for the program, Sauer said one of the things the city has to look at is ways to allocate the extra funds for the program, discussing possible increases of sanitation fees or taking the needed funds from another department.

Hays said sanitation is one of the things at the top of the list for the budget. It is important for them to be intentional and purposeful in planning for sanitation and trash pick-up.

“One of the things that we talked about today that it is one of the things a community judges itself on, our beautification,” Hays said. “(The community also) judges the city government, the local city council on what type of a job we are doing in providing good services for a community.”

Hays said she is encouraged because the city’s economic numbers are strong, with the hotel occupancy tax and sales tax as well as property values being strong.

“I think it’s very valuable for all of us to sit around the table and discuss strategy and vision for the future of our city,” Hays said.