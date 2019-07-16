Teachers and other staff members in the Canyon Independent School District will be getting a raise as of Sept. 1.

"The increase from House Bill 3, 30% of it is supposed to be spent on raises for ... everyone but administrators," said Heather Wilson, CISD assistant superintendent of business and operations. "The board decided that they would like to give a 4.75% raise at midpoint to all teachers from zero to five years experience, and those with six years and above, they get 5.5% at midpoint."

Wilson explained that CISD salaries have minimum, midway and maximum boundaries.

"So in a pay category ... everybody in that pay group gets the same raise," she said.

In addition to teachers, the bump in pay will also apply to counselors, nurses and librarians.

Beginning teachers with up to six years of experience will receive a $2,500 raise and those with six years and more will get a minimum of a $3,000 annual raise. Wilson said those with nine to 19 years of experience will receive more.

"Thank you for your support of our teachers and allowing us to stay competitive with the market around us," said CISD board trustee Kathryn Wiegand. "We recognize that we are blessed with the quality of teachers and administrators that we have in our district and it's our goal to maintain that."

In other business, Toby Tucker, CISD director of athletics, shared some statistics about the district's programs.

"In the state of Texas in 4A, Canyon finished second and Randall in 5A finished 12th," he said. "That's pretty dadgum impressive. I don't know if there is another district that's a multi-school district in the state of Texas that performed as we did."

Tucker said there are 253 schools in 5A and 189 schools in 4A.

Tucker also touted the athletes' academic achievements, with grade point averages spanning from the high 80s to low 90s.

"I love athletics but I really appreciate your emphasis on academics," CISD board trustee Jim Murphy said.

On the academic side, Cameron Rosser, CISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, outlined the district's SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Timely) goals.

"When we look at these goals, they are bold, they are absolutely bold," he said. "For years we've focused on performance ... and to switch to progress and ... how are we tracking progress ... is a change in mindset. It's also a change in behavior."

CISD was goaled to have 85% of its third-grade students at or above their Individualized Education Program reading goals and the district had 89% reaching that goal. Rosser said that goal was supported by the purchase of a phonics program kit for every student.

"It is exciting to see how we are supporting teachers in this goal," he added.

Though they were 21% higher from their baseline start in 2018 for fifth-grade math skills, Rosser did say the district missed its goal of having 78% of students at an expected or accelerated growth rate in math. The district improved overall in its baseline statistics at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year except for eight-grade math, which saw a decrease to 76% from a baseline of 88%.

"How do we ensure that every single one of our students ... grow at least a year or higher?" That is our goal," Rosser said.

The board also voted to approve a 10-cent increase for paid breakfast and lunch meals. A raise Wiegand noted they had "no choice" but to approve due to guidelines.

"We are required to increase because there is a Fair Equity tool and because we receive federal funding for free and reduced lunches, we have to make sure that we're charging an equitable price," Wilson said.

That would make the cost of breakfast $1.45 in the 2019-20 academic year and the cost of lunch $2.25 or $2.45, depending on grade levels. Reduced costs breakfast and lunch at, 30 cents and 40 cents respectively, will not see changes.

The next CISD board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12, two days before the first day of the 2019-20 school year on Aug. 14.