The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Surepoint Emergency Center. Surepoint Emergency Center is a modern emergency medical facility that is open 24/7, with minimal wait time, highly trained emergency medical staff and state-of-the-art equipment, providing rapid diagnosis for minor to major health issues. The Surepoint team strives to create a healthier and safer community by providing healthcare, trauma care, ambulance services and in-house lab testing. For more details, visit bit.ly/RC-SurepointER