Granbury Theatre Company will host "Infinite Journey," a musical tribute to the classic rock band Journey, from July 30 - Aug.1 at the historic Granbury Opera House.

Infinite Journey is an international tribute band based in Dallas, playing high-energy shows across the country since 2012. This five-piece delivers a musically immersive Journey experience, focusing on the overall sound, solos and most especially the soaring vocals that make Journey so iconic.

The group was chosen out of thousands of tribute acts across the country to perform on Season 7 of AXS TV’s “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” hosted by Katie Daryl.

The key to their spot-on sound is capturing the unmistakable voice of Steve Perry, and this is just one of the band’s strengths.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, Aug. 1.

Tickets are $40 (floor), and $35 (balcony) and are available now at www.granburytheatrecompany.org or through the Opera House box office at 817- 579-0952.