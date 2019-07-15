A 42-year-old man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jose Escamilla was arrested last Friday by Stephenville police. He was taken into custody at the police department where he was there for questioning, according to Lt. James Gresham.

Gresham said the alleged assault took place several years ago and involved a 13-year-old family member.

“The victim is older now and made an outcry while we were investigating a recent case of a domestic disturbance involving the suspect and victim,” Gresham said.

Investigators aren’t releasing any additional details about the case.

“The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible,” Gresham said.

Escamilla is being held at the Erath County Jail on a $100,000 bond.