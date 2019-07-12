If all goes according to plan, the Amarillo Independent School District could once again have its full complement of trustees in place, optimistically, in time for the dawning of the new school year in August. One thing for sure, the AISD will not face a lack of interested candidates as more than a dozen people submitted applications to be considered for one of two open spots on the board.

The vacancies came about in the weeks after the May election results became official. First, John Ben Blanchard tendered his resignation in May and Renee McCown followed suit a few weeks later. Their decisions left the board with five members. The five remaining trustees voted unanimously June 17 to set in motion the process to name replacements, according to our story last week.

Per the district’s operating procedures, remaining members of the board have the latitude to fill vacancies through appointments that are effective until the next election. The AISD received applications from 14 people looking to step in and serve.

“We are encouraged when those in our community are willing to step forward to lead and serve, as those who have applied to fill the school board vacancies have done,” AISD Board President Robin Malone said in a statement reported by AGN Media last week. “We look forward to reviewing applicant submissions, interviewing the applicants, naming two trustees and ultimately strengthening Amarillo ISD.”

We commend these citizens for their willingness to serve the community in an important capacity. School board trustees set policy and establish a course of future direction for the district, its students and staff. These are also the community leaders expected to confront and navigate the choppy waters of controversy when they come calling.

Make no mistake, though, they touch the lives of thousands of young people who one day will make their own marks on society. The work is often thankless, rarely praised and regularly criticized by those on the outside looking in. But, as we’re sure current board members would attest, it is rewarding work.

We encourage the board to locate candidates whose gifts and strengths will complement and augment those of members already in place. We believe the board should be reflective of the community and the district and agree with citizens who made their case along those lines in our story last week.

“I think having a Hispanic board member, honestly two Hispanic board members, would be good for the community to bring that diversified experience to the school board.” Aaron Phillips, a fifth-grade teacher and president of the Amarillo Education Foundation, said while praising the fact that AISD has its most diverse board yet.

This is an area where the board is encouraged to move as quickly and cautiously as possible. While August is the goal, it’s not a deadline, and the board has been clear it's not working with a specific date in mind. That said, having the board at full strength at the start of the school year would be the optimal outcome.

Filling the board vacancies is important, but it’s not as important as filling them with the right two people eager to work in a spirit of collaboration with a primary goal of continuing to move the AISD forward in a positive manner.