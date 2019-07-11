Some people may not want to drive too far from home this summer for a much-needed vacation or a day of relaxation - and that’s just fine.

There is plenty of fun close to home in cities like Granbury, located 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Although it’s not a big city, (as of the 2010 census, the city population was 7,978) there are lots of hidden gems located in this small town from music venues and bars to family-style fun.

Here is a list of our favorites:

1. Granbury City Beach Park: Lake Granbury is a great place to beat the heat this summer. It’s located at 623 E. Pearl Street, adjacent to the new Granbury Resort Conference Center & Boardwalk. It features a white sandy beach which is perfect for swimming and picnicking. The beach park includes public restrooms, a spray park, SUP/volleyball/bicycle concessionaire, kayak rentals and picnic pavilions with Tiki huts on a first-come, first-served basis. It is also within walking distance to Granbury’s historic downtown square where there are many places to eat and shop when you need a break from the heat. They also have a life jacket loaner station which is a permanent unmanned station stocked with free life jackets for anyone to borrow while visiting the beach.

2. PINS Bowling Alley: PINS is a family-friendly newly renovated bowling facility located at 2210 E. Highway 377. From the casual bowlers to the seasoned leaguers, everyone can have fun here whether you're the gutter ball master or a pro! PINS also has brand new arcade games. Shoe rentals are $3.50. Game costs range from $3.75 to $4.75 and it costs $19 per hour for up to six people per lane and $32 for two hours for up to six people per lane. Leagues are available and give bowlers of all ages the chance to compete or have fun with others who enjoy bowling as much as they do. Glowbowl is also available on Friday and Saturday for two sessions: 8-10 p.m. and 10:30-12:30 a.m. for $15 per person.

3. The New Granbury Live: The New Granbury Live advertises as “the most intimate venue in Texas” and we have to agree. Nestled in the heart of the downtown square at 110 N. Crockett, The New Granbury Live is a destination for live performance enthusiasts of all kinds including The George Strait Experience; Deana Carter; Terry McBride; Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon: A tribute to John Denver; Tribute to Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn; and Reflections of Patsy Cline. The 270-seat facility puts you up close and personal with some of the best acts to grace the stage. Prices range from around $30 up to $60. They also offer special ticket pricing on groups of 10 or more, reserved and preferential seating and special recognition at the show. An Elite Club membership is also available for those interested in receiving special benefits and rewards. Elite Club memberships for individuals are $75 and $100 for couples. Visit thenewgranburylive.com for a schedule of future shows.

4. Granbury Opera House: The Granbury Opera House is the perfect venue to enjoy live musicals. Located at 133 E. Pearl St, Granbury Opera House offers various comedies and theater education programs as well. It underwent a $3.5 million renovation in 2012 making it a state-of-the-art venue. There are many upcoming shows this summer including Aladdin Jr., The Wizard of Oz, Infinite Journey: The Music of Journey and Liverpool Legends: A Tribute to The Beatles. Box office hours are Monday through Thursday 12-5 p.m., Friday from 12-7:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12-2:30 p.m. Tickets for shows can be purchased separately or attendees can purchase season tickets. Single show ticket prices range from $25 to $35. The 2020 Broadway on the Brazos season tickets are available for purchase now with eight shows for $250.

5. Revolver Brewing: Like beer? Live music? Then Revolver Brewing is the ideal place to spend your Saturday. Unfortunately, it's only open on Saturdays but don’t let that deter you. Located at 5650 Matlock Road, Revolver Brewing is a craft brewery offering tours with tastings, live music and on-site food vendors. Every Saturday at noon, you can tour the brewery, enjoy a beer tasting of the staple's seasonal flavors or grab a snack and enjoy the many live bands performing at the brewery’s music venue year-round. Admission is $10 for every person over 18. Admission includes a logo pint glass, beer tastings (must be over 21) live music and a tour given by one of the brewers. The event runs every Saturday from 12-3 p.m. Arrive before 2 p.m. and you get four 8-oz tastings. Arrive after 2 p.m. and you get two 8-oz tastings.

6. Barking Rocks Vineyard and Winery: Barking Rocks is also an “only open on Saturday” venue but they also take appointments. Barking Rocks is located at 1919 Allen Court and provides a casual, quaint experience making wine, friends and events happen. Their wines are created “hands on” and feature the varietal characteristics of grapes grown in Texas. They currently have eight types of wine: 2014 Roussane, 2013 Casena, 2015 Merlot, Dock, 2010 Malbec, 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015 Malbee and 2015 Mercedez Blenz. The tasting room is open every Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Facilitated tastings are $7. The first Saturday of every month, Texas Dough Slinger will be cooking pizzas in a wood-fired oven from 1-5 or until they sell out. Prices are $7 to $10 per pizza.

7. Local Goat Distillery: Local Goat Distillery is located at 607 N. Houston Street and what makes it unique is that it uses by-products in their exotic spirits. Their website states, “What might be considered waste to others is what shapes our sophisticated liquors.” They also partnered with Veldhuizen Cheese in Dublin, whose whey is the base for its vodka, acting as a natural sugar. They have a mixology bar where customers can enjoy a variety of unique drinks featuring their spirits and house-made ingredients. Their delicious menu features favorites like street tacos, nachos and sandwiches. Guests can also take a 30 to 45-minute guided tour which includes a half ounce sample of each of their spirits, along with barrel tasting. They are open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 12-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They are closed Sunday and Monday.