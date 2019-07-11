On July 2, my husband, Dave, arrived at the Rick Husband International Airport a few minutes after 1 a.m., his commercial flight from Dallas late by more than an hour. He found the rental car company closed in spite of the fact that he had spoken to an agent about the delay and had been assured they would remain open. His call to the hotel where he had a reservation yielded phone numbers for a car service and a taxi company. But when he made those calls there was either no answer or no one available to pick him up. So he walked. Four miles down a dark service road next to I40 with two suitcases. He arrived at his hotel at three a.m., the wheels on his suitcase in shreds.

Dave makes this trip each month to monitor a construction project. Sometimes I travel with him. I grew up in western Kansas and have always been fond of Amarillo, our closest big city. The place we went to shop for prom dresses or to catch a flight.

I was disappointed to wake up last Tuesday morning to hear about the ordeal that Dave had gone through at the end of an already long day. In early August he will return to Amarillo. Maybe this time the flight will be on time, but if not I hope the folks who are charged with taking care of visitors are prepared to do a better job.

Paula Nixon, Santa Fe, NM