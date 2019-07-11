Ricky Hernandez retired from the city of Bastrop after 40 years of service.

Actually, he started working for the city in 1977 as a part-time Vocational Opportunities Clubs of Texas student. Hernandez attended classes in the morning and worked for the city in the afternoon.

On June 27, the city gave him a grand sendoff luncheon at the Bastrop Convention Center. Special guests included former mayors David Lock and Tom Scott, former and current City Council members and many employees Hernandez had worked with. They spoke about working with such a modest and hard-working employee.

City Manager Lynda Humble and Bastrop Human Resources Director Tanya Cantrell presented Hernandez with a plaque and Humble shared insight on Hernandez' journey as an employee for the past 40 years.

On his first day on the job, he was dropped off in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street with a broom and a box of trash bags. He swept from the 1200 block to the to 1500 block. You could say Hernandez was the city’s first street sweeper.

The city had its own trash trucks back in the day, and Hernandez worked on the back of the truck for a couple of years. In the early 1980s, Hernandez started reading meters in town, in the the Camp Swift area, Lake Bastrop, the Circle D Estates, and KC Estates.

Once Hernandez had to pull a meter for non-pay and the customer came out of her house telling him he would not be leaving with “her” meter. He explained it was the city’s property. She proceeded to hop in the back of his truck and would not let him leave with “her” meter. Hernandez had to call the police and have her removed from his truck.

He continued to read meters until August 2015, when the city went with automated meters. Hernandez then served as a Water & Wastewater Systems technician until his retirement.

Many employees and former officials made remarks about Hernandez, and he received a plaque, a fishing pole, a special retirement shirt and other gifts. Hernandez’s nephew, recording artist John Arthur Martinez, performed two songs he wrote for him.

Due to the institutional knowledge Hernandez gained over his tenure with the city, he spent his last months before retirement drawing maps of the meter locations as an historical document for the city to help in projects. As the luncheon came to a close, many jokingly reminded him to be ready to answer the phone calls that inevitably may be made to enlist his services in an emergency.

Hernandez smiled and nodded that he would be available and would come to the aid of his former employer.