The winner of Tarleton State University’s Business Plan Competition, Makr, LLC, is advancing to the city of Fort Worth’s event to compete against 29 other hopefuls for more than $50,000 in cash and in-kind services.

Each business venture will receive five weeks of one-on-one business counseling from industry experts through the City of Fort Worth’s Economic Development Department and its partners. Tarleton’s Dr. Drake Mullens, assistant professor in the department of management in the university’s College of Business Administration, will discuss operations and management with prospective businesses, helping to craft business plans into winning solutions.

After counseling, the second round of judging will narrow the contestants to the top. Those competitors will each present their plans to a panel of judges during Pitch Night on Oct. 10. The top three participants will compete in the finals and be recognized at the awards ceremony on Oct. 24.

“It is through innovative engagement activities such as these that Tarleton’s College of Business is able to impact the community,” said Dr. Joseph H. Schuessler, associate dean of the college.