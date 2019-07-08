Monday forecast for Austin: Only in Texas do temperatures in the 90s feel lucky. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day as temperatures heat up to a high around 96 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

While temperatures may not be hitting triple-digits on Monday, your body may think it has. The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to determine how hot your body will feel, will be as high as 103, forecasters said.

Skies will become partly cloudy at night and temperatures will stay above a low near 76 degrees, forecasters said.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index as high as 104. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 96. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 95.