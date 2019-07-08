7:25 a.m. update: A man who was holed up in a Round Rock home early Monday has been arrested, the Williamson County sheriff's office said.

The Williamson County sheriff's office SWAT team responded to a home in the 3100 block of Diego Cove around 4 a.m. after receiving a report that a family get together had turned into a violent situation, said sheriff's spokeswoman Patricia Gutierrez.

Family members were able to make it out of the home, but the man stayed barricaded inside with an infant, Gutierrez said.

He was armed with a rifle and a pistol, and did not come out of the residence until 6:50 a.m., she said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Earlier: Williamson County sheriff's office deputies are responding to a home in Round Rock where a possibly armed person is barricaded inside.

Officials responded to the 3100 block of Diego Cove, which is west of the intersection of Texas 130 and Limmer Loop, around 4 a.m.

Police presence at the 3100 block of Diego Cv. in Round Rock. A barricaded suspect inside a residence is believed to be armed. No other information at this time.pic.twitter.com/nyWCEt0o8G

— WilCo Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO)July 8, 2019