Interstate 35 (Hays County): Northbound Exits 199 (Posey Road) and 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road. The southbound entrance ramp south of Posey is closed until further notice.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound right two lanes will be closed between U.S. 290 and St. Johns Avenue and the southbound left two lanes will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound right auxiliary lane will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed after Oltorf Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed at St. Johns from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the William Cannon Drive exit and Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road approaching Stassney Lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound lanes will be closed between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 11:55 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and the ramps between Riverside Drive and Woodward Street will also be closed. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost Drive through Friday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon and Stassney through Aug. 2. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; traffic will go through the intersection.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one northbound lane between Hesters Crossing and RM 620 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the RM 620 exit will also be closed. Reduced to one lane on the frontage roads in both directions with alternating closures either side of FM 3406-Old Settlers Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Reduced to one lane on the northbound frontage road between Hesters Crossing and the U.S. 79 exit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the RM 620 exit will also be closed. Various southbound closures between Bell County and FM 487 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures on the frontage roads in all directions between Bell County and Travis County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The frontage roads in both directions are now one way only between FM 972 and Bud Stockton Loop; only one lane will be open in each direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through August.

U.S. 183: The bypass lanes in both directions will be closed under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday; traffic will be reduced to one lane on the frontage road and turnarounds at MLK will be closed. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Interstate 35 and Carver Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions between I-35 and Clock Tower Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures on the frontage road in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The left lanes in both directions will be closed at MLK from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Reduced to one southbound lane between U.S. 290 and Loyola Lane from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Various closures in all directions at Thompson Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Reduced to one southbound lane between Bolm Road and Vargas Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and the exit to Levander Loop will also be closed. The southbound right turn lane will be closed at Manor Road until Aug. 1.

U.S. 79: The left lane will be closed in both directions between Main Street and Exchange Boulevard in Hutto from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures in both directions as needed between County Road 110 and Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

U.S. 290: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Detour west to Berkman Drive and turn around to reach U.S. 183.

Texas 71: One lane closed in each direction between Bee Creek Road and Pedernales Summit Parkway from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: Alternating southbound closures between FM 973 and FM 969 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound U.S. 290 exit (No. 437) will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and the left lane on the frontage road at the exit will also be closed.

FM 969: The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

RM 1331: Various closures in both directions between Texas 95 and Milam County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1626: Alternating southbound closures near Robert S. Light Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Alternating southbound closures at FM 967 from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

FM 1660: Closed between County Road 134 and FM 3349 from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Friday. Detour via FM 3349.

RM 2222 (Koenig Lane): Various westbound closures between Grover and Woodrow avenues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): Flaggers will control access at Bulian and Westlake drives from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No access to Camp Craft Road until further notice.

FM 3177 (Decker Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction between U.S. 290 and FM 969 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

RM 3238 (Hamilton Pool Road): One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between Crumley Ranch Road and Destiny Hills Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday nights.

FM 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard): Reduced to one lane in each direction with alternating rolling closures between Chisholm Trail and N. Mays Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through August.

Camp Craft Road: Closed to all traffic between RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road) and Eanes School Road until mid-August. Detour via Westbank Drive.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through July 29. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 until Aug. 2. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until Wednesday. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: Closed between Ponca Street and U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; detour via Ponca Street to Vargas Road to U.S. 183. The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

River Place Boulevard: The northbound right lane will be closed between RM 2222 and 3M Drive through Friday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Stassney Lane: The eastbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The right lane will be closed in both directions across I-35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

William Cannon Drive: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.