Calvary Baptist Church has announced the resignation of its pastor Pete Pharis.

His last Sunday will be July 14. Pharis has been Calvary’s pastor for almost eight years. His wife Cindy was the pianist, a Sunday School teacher and director of Vacation Bible School.

They will be moving to their home state of Florida to be closer to family. Pharis has already accepted the senior pastor position at First Baptist Church of Bronson Florida and will begin July 21.

“We moved to Texas 21 years ago to attend Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth,” Pharis said. “We thought we would be here for a few years and then return to Florida. Finally, God has given His permission and the opportunity to go. We are excited about our opportunities but we will miss our friends here terribly. The people at Calvary are family and it will be tough to move away.”

There will be a going away reception at noon on July 14 just after the morning service.