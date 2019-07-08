Since news that a man died after crashing a truck he allegedly stole from Discount Wheel & Tire last week, owner R.D. Feemster has been “bombarded” with questions about the theft.

“I want people to know that the truck that was stolen did not belong to a customer,” Feemster said. “We never leave our customers’ keys inside the vehicles.”

Feemster said the stolen truck belonged to an employee who left the keys inside the truck in the back parking lot of the business.

About 2 p.m. last Wednesday afternoon, employees called police after seeing the truck tear out of the parking lot and jump a curb.

Estephan Miguel Lerma led police on a high-speed chase on Hwy. 281 through Morgan Mill where Lerma crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a culvert.

Lerma sustained severe injuries after he was ejected from the truck. He was transported by air to a Fort Worth hospital when he died en route.

Lerma was reportedly working for a hot air balloon company in Stephenville.