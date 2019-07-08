Texas gas prices have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.45/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.16/g today while the most expensive is $3.25/g, a difference of $1.09/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.16/g while the highest is $3.25/g, a difference of $1.09/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.06/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.03/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75/g today. The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.49/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.52/g.

San Antonio- $2.33/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.32/g.

Austin- $2.41/g, up 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38/g.

“For the second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has moved higher, following energy market moves from the last few weeks as Iran remains a concern pushing oil higher as well as OPEC extending producing cuts and recent drawdowns in U.S. oil inventories,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Nearly all motorists have seen the rise with an exception in some areas of the West Coast. Look for another week of gradual increases in gasoline prices, but without a another round of clearly defined upside in oil prices, we may see this current upward trend begin to slowly fade away in the next few weeks.”

