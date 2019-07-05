Authorities are searching for the driver of a beige pickup believed to be responsible for an accident that seriously injured a motorcycle rider about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Thirty-three-year-old Scott Boughan of Higgins was heading south on US 281 on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when the beige pickup traveling north attempted to make a left turn onto FM 3025 in front of Boughan which caused Boughan to lay the motorcycle down trying to avoid a collision.

Boughan, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious head injuries and was transported by air to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

The driver of the pickup left the scene and authorities are asking the public for identifying the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Texas Highway Patrol in Stephenville at 254-965-7893 or Erath County Sheriff's Office at 254-965 3338.



