Two men were arrested this week on suspicion of skimming at the CEFCO gas station located at 1660 W. Lingleville Road.

The incident unfolded about 3 p.m. Monday when CEFCO employees located a skimmer on a gas pump after customers complained that the keypad wasn’t working.

Employees inspected the pump and found the skimming device, then alerted police, according to a press release from the Stephenville Police Department.

“A review of security cameras revealed two persons of interest and a light colored Ford Explorer purchasing gas and manipulating the pump where the skimmer was located at approximately 2 a.m. on (Monday),” the release states.

An officer patrolling Lingleville Road about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday observed a red Ford Explorer exiting the parking lot at the CEFCO gas station and conducted a traffic stop.

Yand Beltran Garcia, 30, and Raul Hernandez-Enamorado, 36, were arrested for possession of criminal instruments with the intent to commit credit card abuse.

“Several electronic skimming devices, various gift cards and charge cards were recovered,” the release states.

Garcia is being held on a $10,000 bond and Hernandez-Enamorado is being held on a $6,000 bond at the Erath County Jail.

This was the third report of skimming at a local gas station since May.

The Stephenville Police Department is asking the public to contact the police department at 254-918-1273 if they have observed suspicious activity at gas stations or have been a victim of fraudulent charges.