Summer is the perfect time for lounging by the pool, hanging out with friends and spending time with your kiddos while they’re on summer vacation.

And what better way to beat the heat than by enjoying a refreshing snow cone?

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of Stephenville's favorite snow cone stands and their top flavors for the summer that will help conquer those scorching rays of sunshine.

BAHAMA BREEZE: Bahama Breeze was started by Tarleton alumni Halston and Bree McMillan back in 2016. Located at 1956 W. South Loop next to Mattressville, they are open daily from 2-8 p.m. and offer over 100 different flavors. Prices start at $1.50 and go up to $4.50.

They have traditional flavors along with a few specialties and some yummy cold flavors with real fruit. The two most popular this summer are Jamaican Breeze, topped with homemade cream, and Wedding Cake that is served with a fresh cherry on top.

The Yellow Jacket and Honeybee are also two top sellers. Every shaved ice is served with a colorful straw, a sucker and finished with a gummy worm on the house.

FUNKY MUNKY SHAVED ICE: Funky Munky is the newest snow cone stand in Stephenville located at 1355 W. South Loop and open from 1-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Their most popular snow cone is the New One, which consists of piña colada, blue coconut and pineapple with a scoop of ice cream in the middle and their homemade cream on top.

Prices start at $2 for a regular flavor and $2.75 for a fancy one. The biggest size is a 32-ounce and runs between $5.50 and $8. Owner Tonya Williams says that she and her husband are in the "smile business."

COCONUT HUT: Coconut Hut has two locations - Stephenville City Park and Ranger College. The Coconut Hut is open from 2-8 p.m. throughout the entire week.

Their small size starts at $1.50 and goes up to extra-large for $3. They have a “Happy Hour” at the Ranger College location every night from 8-9 p.m. with a small selling for $1.

Dogs are also welcome to cool off with a free “pup-cup.” They have a huge selection of flavors with Captain America and Barbie being among the kids’ favorite.

For adults, the most popular flavor is the Chili-Pickle, named after Tarleton State University police officer Chili Alexander.

All first responders receive a 50 percent discount. They will be open at City Park on July 4 and customers can stop by to enter a chance to win a free snow cone a day for the rest of the year.