Few teams are more excited to get the season started than Denver City.

With all of the pieces in place, the Mustangs could be headed toward another District 1-3A Division I championship and more.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine listed Denver City as a darkhorse in Class 3A because of its returning talent. While they didn’t make the magazine’s Division I top 25 teams, the Mustangs could make waves in the postseason.

“This group is as good as or better of a skill group as we’ve had since we’ve been here,” said Daniel Fontenot, who has been with the program for eight years and the head coach for the last four.

District preseason offensive MVP Aaron Mendoza is back for his senior campaign after leading the team’s run game with 854 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Fontenot referred to Mendoza as one of the better athletes to come through Denver City and fully expects him to make it to the next level after high school.

Junior quarterback Mario Sanchez adds a passing threat to Denver City’s offense, completing 74 of 152 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 scores last season. To further put the stamp on a balanced offense is returning experience on the line with seniors Alex Castro, Kyler Duncan and Sawyer Davis, all of whom are Dave Campbell players to watch for the Mustangs.

Even if the offense can click, Denver City's defense will need to set the tone for the Mustangs for postseason success.

Enter Adam Velasquez, who led the charge with 84 tackles and aided the defense in holding opponents to 16 points per game.

The Mustangs recorded a perfect 3-0 district mark to win secure title, but were tripped up in the area round of the playoffs by Eastland 35-28. It’s the fourth time in the last six seasons Denver City has made a second-round exit.

It's a trend Fontenot hopes ends.

“We want to be prepared to play longer than we have in the past,” said Fontenot, whose Mustangs compete in a four-team district which guarantees a playoff spot. “We set our goals past winning the district and want to be playing the week after Thanksgiving.”

Reaching that goal starts in the offseason where conditioning has been a big part of the Mustangs’ preparation. Much like other schools their size, many of Denver City's biggest contributors play on offense, defense and special teams.

“Some of the kids don’t ever get off the field, so they understand the importance of being well-conditioned,” Fontenot said. “They know what it takes and what’s expected of them. The kids have bought into what we do. It’s not a drudge to get them to work, which is a blessing.”

Denver City knows that if ever there was a year to make a deep playoffs run, this would be the one to do it. A large senior class will lead the charge in attempting to record a memorable season. That level of pressure can be intimidating, so Fontenot and his coaching staff try to keep things in perspective.

“We don’t like to harp on it because they’re still kids. The sun still rises, and it’s just a game,” Fontenot said. “But, they understand that this is it. They know what it takes to be successful.”