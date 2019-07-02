AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that state sales tax revenue totaled $2.86 billion in June, 3.3 percent more than in June 2018.

“Moderate growth in state sales tax revenue was led by receipts from the oil- and gas-mining, construction and services sectors,” Hegar said. “Tax receipts from restaurants also were up significantly, while growth in collections from retail trade was negligible.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in June 2019 was up 5.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.

In June 2019, Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $426.6 million, down 1.5 percent from June 2018; motor fuel taxes — $328.1 million, up .8 percent from June 2018; natural gas production taxes — $124.5 million, up 5.2 percent from June 2018; and oil production taxes — $363.4 million, up 7.5 percent from June 2018.