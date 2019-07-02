Fourth of July celebrations are happening this week, and if you’re not careful, you could get burned. Literally.

Interim fire marshal Gregg Schrumpf spoke with the E-T about fireworks safety and local regulations.

“People can get fined for up to $500 for shooting fireworks in town,” Schrumpf said. “Firework sales and use of them are only allowed in the county. The city has an ordinance against them.”

If you are going to shoot off fireworks, keep these safety tips in mind.

“Make sure you have a good, safe area to do them; a water supply, fire extinguisher or both; they're little explosives,” Schrumpf said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 16,000 reported fires are started by fireworks annually, and sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.

“You can get burns, eye injuries and hand injuries from holding it in your hand and lighting it,” Schrumpf said. “Don’t hold fireworks when you light them. Use one of those long matches, punks or barbecue grill lighters so you’re away from it when it goes off.”

And don’t forget about your pets during the holiday.

“Dogs hear so much more than we do and that’s why every year there are so many dogs that come up missing on July 5th,” Schrumpf said. “My dogs stay in the house.”