An Erath County grand jury issued nine indictments Tuesday, according to documents released from District Attorney Alan Nash’s office.

Those inducted include:

• Randy Erin Babkowski for driving while intoxicated (with child passenger), a state jail felony.

• Wesley Dean Ferrell for driving while intoxicated (third or more offense), a third degree felony.

• Andrea Lynn Gilbert for possession of a substance, a third degree felony.

• Calvin Delaney Jones for driving while intoxicated (third or more offense), a third degree felony.

• Tristan Mykle Jury for possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Philip Edwin Netherland for possession of a substance, a second degree felony.

• Lorenzo Anthony Nicolas for possession of a substance, a third degree felony.

• Jose Antonio Renteria for possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Michelle Diana Sparks for possession of a substance, a state jail felony.