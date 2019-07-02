Baby, it’s hot out there.

And if you need a break from the summer heat, we’ve put together a list of our favorite local hangouts where you can enjoy a cold beer in a cool setting.

If you’re over the age of 21, that is.

So bottoms up and cheers to beating the dog days of summer!

1. THE PURPLE GOAT: This unique restaurant was voted Best Place to have a Cold Beer in the E-T’s Best of Erath contest. With 34 beers on tap (and adult snow cones we are in love with), it’s easy to see why it’s a local favorite. An expansive outdoor patio, televisions and pool tables round out the experience.

2. CAAM’S: This fairly-new restaurant specializes in pizza, but if you want to try a unique beer, this is the place to go. Caam’s sells craft beer and some you won’t find just anywhere like a Sierra Nevada IPA and Kona Brewing Co.’s “Big Wave,” a light golden ale with a tropical hop. Caam’s also has a cool outdoor patio where you can sip your brewski in style.

3. FUZZY’S TACO SHOP: Grab a Dos Equis (and some chips and guacamole) and enjoy a laid back experience at this funky taco shop that won Best Taco in our BOE contest. Fuzzy’s also boasts a cool patio and easy vibe that’s perfect for a little day drinking.

4. BULL NETTLE: This sports bar offers five beers on tap including Big Chief Bock from Red Gap Brewing out of Cisco. The expansive non-smoking bar serves peanuts and popcorn to hungry patrons who can enjoy a game of pool, darts or shuffle board while catching the latest game on TV. They also have an outdoor patio and claim to have the best bartenders in the area, but we will let you decide that.

5. RUBY’S TEXAS BISTRO: This great restaurant is the perfect place to meet friends after a long day at work. Its friendly staff and hipster vibe feels like you’re somewhere special. And if you try Brewery Ommegang’s limited release of Saison Rose, you’ll really feel pampered. The oak-aged saison is brewed with hibiscus flowers and chardonnay grape juice.

Run, don’t walk to give it a try.