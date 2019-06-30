In what some considered to be a disappointing and surprising development, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled federal courts should not be in the business of policing gerrymandering, a practice in which politicians manipulate voting district boundaries to favor one party over another.

The 5-4 decision on cases out of North Carolina and Maryland came on the court’s last official business day, and was one of two expected to have an impact on Texas as the 2020 elections approach.

“We conclude that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts wrote.

On the same day, the court pushed back on a proposed U.S. Census question regarding citizenship, asking the Commerce Department for a clearer explanation of why such a question is required.

The census matter is important. It determines for the next 10 years each state’s representation in the U.S. House, and the number of Electoral College votes for states beginning in 2024. It also plays a huge role in the disbursement of nearly $1 trillion in federal moneys for roads, hospitals and much more. According to research, response rates from minority groups and immigrants will dwindle in the face of a citizenship question and could, according to some, result in as much as an 8 percent loss in federal funds.

“I think it de-escalates the use of litigation as a way of seeking results that aren’t supported on election day,” Robert Henneke, general counsel for the Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank, said of the gerrymandering ruling in our story.

The practice of gerrymandering, according to CNN, can be traced to 1810 in Massachusetts when a salamander-shaped district was drawn in the northern part of the state during the term of Gov. Elbridge Gerry. The plan helped Gerry’s Republican party maintain power in the state legislature. A political cartoon at the time called out the oddly shaped district, and the words salamander and Gerry became forever linked, leading to the birth of a new term, which has been employed by both major parties through the years.

Texas has found itself in the cross-hairs of redistricting dust-ups off and on since the 1960s, according to our story, for violating the Voting Rights Acts restrictions against gerrymandering along racial lines, in other words, drawing boundaries that favor one race over another, a practice still forbidden by law. Thursday’s ruling, in effect, will allow politicians from both parties to draw maps that benefit them and dilute the strength of their opponents without the threat of the federal courts weighing in.

In this divisive age of partisanship above all in an increasingly polarized society, the result most likely will embolden politicians to draw districts bulging with voters of one party or the other, leading to candidates prevailing not because of their stances on issues or even what’s best for “the people,” but instead on charisma and the ability to parrot and reflect the beliefs of like-minded party members.

“Of all times to abandon the court’s duty to declare the law, this was not the one,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her dissent. “The practices challenged in these cases impact our system of government.”

Texas, of course, has a checkered past when it comes to how district boundaries are drawn.

“Sometimes, the defense of the Texas Legislature has been that we did the redistricting not based on race, which is clearly unconstitutional, but we did it for partisanship reasons,” Charles “Rocky” Rhodes of South Texas College of Law Houston said in a Houston Public Media story earlier this week. “We didn’t discriminate against Latinos because they’re Latinos. We discriminated against them because they vote Democratic rather than Republican.”

It is not beyond the realm of possibility that the 2020 election could give Democrats a majority in the Texas House by capturing nine seats. Democrats cut into the Republican majority, flipping a dozen seats during the off-term elections of 2018 and getting the attention of Republicans. The result: what many characterized as a prioritized and productive 2019 legislative session.

Republicans have a seven-seat edge in the 31-member Senate with roughly half up for reelection in 2020. Whichever party is in power will control redistricting when the legislature convenes for the 2021 session. As our story pointed out, in 2011, majority Republicans dominated the committees that drew new maps with a 12-5 membership advantage over Democrats on the House panel and a 9-6 edge in the Senate.

Remember, the new maps hold sway for the next decade, regardless of what happens in the state’s demographics and population shifts. In the most recent legislative session, Democrats proposed roughly a dozen bills designed to create independent commissions that would oversee the redistricting process. One bill, proposed by Rep. Howard (D-Austin) would have barred using voters’ party affiliation or voting history to draw district lines, according to our report.

None of the bills made it out of committee.