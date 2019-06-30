It’s going to be old-fashioned and patriotic, because that’s the way it should be.

This year’s Fourth of July celebration — featuring the Old Fashioned Hometown Fourth of July Parade — will commence at 9 a.m. on Thursday with a parade in downtown Glen Rose. The day of fun and community bonding will wind down after dark with a traditional patriotic fireworks display — also just the way it should be.

The Independence Day excitement will continue with various booths open around the courthouse square from 10 a.m. to noon. Live music will be in the air, once again provided by DJ Shelley Starnes, also until noon. Terry Starnes will be on the microphone to make the parade announcements.

Events there will include a three-legged race, a dunking booth, a bubble-blowing station, a “Lucky Ducky” booth where kids can win prizes, and a dessert walk.

Parade entrants — patriotically decorated floats and bicycles — will gather at Glen Rose High School. Also, anyone who wants to enter their pet dressed up in patriotic ways can do so — also gathering at in the high school parking lot well in advance of when the parade starts. Participants are encouraged to pre-register online on the city of Glen Rose website. On-site registration for the parade contest awards will also be possible between 7:30-8:30 a.m. that day.

The parade route will head down Allen Drive, then left onto Northeast Barnard Street, before finishing at the First United Methodist Church, according to City Secretary Stephanie Ritchie.

“We want people to come down and congregate, meet new neighbors, and find out what Glen Rose has to offer,” Ritchie said, noting that all of the events are at no cost to the public. “We’ve had a ton of people reach out, showing interest.

“I encourage everybody to come out. It’s going to be good for families of all ages. I’m looking forward to seeing all the children, and offering them a very fun start for a very important day.”

As usual for Glen Rose, of course, that’s only the start of the Independence day fun.

The Somervell County Water District is once again sponsoring and hosting a fireworks show at Wheeler Branch Reservoir, scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m., also on Thursday.

The event will be inside Wheeler Branch Park, which is at 2099 County Road 301, just north of Glen Rose.

The park’s gates will open at 7 a.m. on July 4. Admission to get into the fireworks display will be free after 7 p.m. Live music provided by the Brady Hulsey Band will begin at 7.

Prior to 7 p.m., out-of-county park entrance charges will be $8 for adults and $4 for children age 14 and under. For in-county residents, the entrance fee before 7 p.m. on July 4 will be $4 for adults and $2 for students. Those age 65 and older get in free.