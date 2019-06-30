25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The United States cemented its position as the largest debtor nation last year, in hock to the rest of the world to the tune of $555.7 billion.

50 years ago:

SHANNON Ireland - With an engine afire and losing air pressure, a chartered Canadian DC 8 jetliner with 260 persons aboard limped under escort to Shannon Airport Sunday night after a 50-minute drama over the Atlantic.

75 years ago:

MEXICO CITY - James A. Farley, former chairman of the Democratic national committee and former postmaster general, said he will address the Laredo, Texas Rotary club Monday night and then go to San Antonio and Dallas.

100 years ago:

T.P. Gibson and daughter, Miss Lila, left Tuesday night for Crawford, Miss. where they will visit Mr. Gibson's only sister, Mrs. Stewart, for a few weeks.