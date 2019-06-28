Wagner’s Carnival is taking place at the Bosque River Center and if you and your family have not been by yet, you better hurry because Saturday is the last day the carnival will be in town.

Here are some fun facts about the carnival:

1. The carnival opens at 6 p.m. every night.

2. Wristbands are $22 for the weekdays and $25 for weekends.

3. Tickets are also available for $1 each.

4. Wagner's Carnival has been providing entertainment for over 30 years.

5. The carnival offers over 20 rides with old-fashioned favorites like the merry-go-round, tea cups and ferris wheel, and fast and exciting rides like the zipper, kamikaze and hurricane.

6. Wagner's Carnival travels between Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska, setting up at numerous fairs and festivals. The company is based in Aransas Pass, TX and has most of their dates in Texas.

7. They have classic carnival treats like cotton candy, snow cones, candy apples, funnel cakes and corndogs as well as deep fried Oreos, Twinkies, Snickers and ice cream.

8. There are 11 carnival games to choose from like basketball and balloon pop.