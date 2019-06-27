EDINBURG – The Bert Ogden Arena will make a splash for their first combat sporting event as Weslaco native Brandon Figueroa (18-0, 13 KOs) will defend his World Super Bantamweight title against Argentina's Javier Nicolas Chacon (29-4-1, 9 KOs).

At a press event promoters for the event also announced four undercard fights that will involve local fighters Saturday Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. Tickets for the event are on sale now axs.com and start at $30.

For Figueroa, also known as The Heartbreaker, this will be his first title defense after capturing it live on Fox in April by defeating Yonfrez Parejo in eight rounds.

The younger brother of former world champion Omar Figueroa has a six-fight knockout streak. This will be his first fight in Texas since March 2018.

“It feels amazing to be bringing nationally televised fights to Bert Ogden Arena for the first time for my hometown fans,” Figueroa said. “I'm looking forward to this fight and I'm going to continue to knock people out and move up the 122-pound rankings.”

Chacon has won his last four fights leading up to this bout with his latest win in May over Diego Sananco. He will make his U.S. debut after two unsuccessful title fights against Anselmo Moreno and Jamie McDonnell.

“I'm looking forward to this great opportunity to fulfill my dreams of being world champion like my brother Julio Pablo,” Chacon said. “To get here, I had to win a tournament to find the best super bantamweight in Argentina.”

Chacon was the underdog in every fight during the tournament.

The undercard will feature unbeaten contender Stephen Fulton Jr. (16-0, 7 KOs) against Isaac Alvear (16-0, 10 KOs), and unbeaten Super Lightweights Darwin Price (14-0, 7 KOs) and Donovan Estrella (13-0, 4 KOs).

Also on the undercard will be Ralph Murphy (13-1, 11KOs) from Harlingen, Brownsville native Johnny Tapia, Edinburg native Nelson Hampton and Dimas De Leon from Mission.

Coverage for the fights will begin at 9 p.m. on FS1.