Western Dairy Transport, the nation’s leading milk and dairy related logistics company has been selected to bring The Wall That Heals from Georgia to Stephenville.

The Wall That Heals will be on display Nov. 7-10 at Stephenville City Park.

The 2019 national The Wall That Heals tour is hauled through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association and the trucking industry and is generously sponsored by USAA.

Western Dairy Transport contacted the Association and asked to be considered for the Stephenville delivery.

“With community at the center of our core values, we are proud to participate at this level with this important event for Stephenville,” said Dave Shelton, president and CEO at Western Dairy Transport. “We have four local Vietnam veterans on our team who will bring the Wall here in November and it will be so meaningful for all of us.”

The Wall That Heals is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile Education Center telling the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history.

The mobile Education Center displays includes digital photo displays of “Hometown Heroes” - service members whose names are on The Wall that list their home of record within the area of a visit; digital photo displays of Vietnam veterans from the local area honored through VVMF’s In Memory program which honors veterans who returned home from Vietnam and later died as a result of their service; video displays that teach about the history and impact of The Wall and of the collection of items representative of those left at The Wall in D.C.; educational exhibits told through items in the collection; a map of Vietnam and a chronologicaloverview of the Vietnam War. The exhibits tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the era surrounding the conflict, and are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.

The three quarter scale Wall replica is 375 feet in length and stand 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Like the original Memorial, The Wall That Heals is erected in a chevron-shape and visitors are able to do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall. The names are listed in order of date of casualty and alphabetically on each day. The replica is constructed of Avonite, a synthetic granite, and its 144 individual panels are supported by an aluminum frame. Modern LED lighting from the top of The Wall provides readability of The Wall at night.

“We are so excited to partner with Western Dairy Transport to bring The Wall That Heals to Stephenville,” says Doug Svien, Mayor of the City of Stephenville. “With our community’s rich dairy heritage, plus our strong patriotism, as well as our respect and support for our military and veterans, this is the perfect fit.”

Plans are underway for events in conjunction with this national tour stop in Stephenville which will include a parade, ceremonies and school visits.