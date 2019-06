Stephenville’s Diamond soccer team is hosting a “Pooch Parlor” from 3-5 p.m. today at Stephenville Rents, located at 580 S. Lillian. The girls U12 soccer team will wash and brush your pets for a donation. The team is raising money to play in the Express Beach Tournament in Corpus Christi. A lotto raffle and bake sale will also be taking place today! Stop by and support these young ladies and get your pooch smelling summertime fresh!