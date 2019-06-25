Tarleton State University students interested in studying the human brain can now minor in neuroscience, beginning this fall.

Students pursuing the new minor do not need to be psychology majors and should be open to the interdisciplinary nature of the study of neuroscience.

“They will acquire knowledge of the nervous system and the relationship between the brain, learning and behavior,” said program director Dr. Amber Bozer, associate professor in the Department of Psychology.

Neuroscience, she said, is an “exciting, growing field,” adding that the Bureau of Labor and Statistics sees a greater than average growth outlook for jobs in the medical sciences.

Required prerequisites are general psychology (PSYC 2301) and anatomy and physiology 2 (BIOL 2402). Psychological research and behavioral statistics courses also are recommended.

The first student to apply for the new minor is John Carter III. He came to Tarleton to study chemistry, then was drawn to neuroscience.

“Neuroscience is by its very nature an interdisciplinary field of study, which is part of why I have been so captivated by it,” he said. “I love how this minor is allowing me to further explore the interplay between chemistry and neuroscience.”

To apply for the minor, a student must meet with Bozer to develop a degree plan.