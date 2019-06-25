On May 22, Bruner Auto partnered with Dublin Elementary to raise $540 during the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative. Through Chrysler’s Cars for Classrooms fundraiser, the Chrysler brand contributes up to $3,000 toward the school on behalf of every test drive participant.

“Bruner Auto enjoyed raising funds for a great cause with families and the local community. We always look forward to giving back to the community and the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative is a great way to do it,” said Mike Dragojevic, Southwest Business Center regional director. “On behalf of the Chrysler brand and the dealership, I would like to personally thank everyone who took the time to participate in this test drive to help us raise money for such a deserving group of students.”