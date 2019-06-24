A 19-year-old Stephenville woman is recovering after she was shot in Bluff Dale early Saturday morning.

“We have not yet made an arrest, but we do have a suspect,” Sheriff Matt Coates said.

Coates would not say where the woman was shot or the circumstances surrounding the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

A press release from the sheriff’s office states that dispatch received a call shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday advising that the woman had been shot and was being transported by private vehicle to the hospital in Granbury. The victim was later transported by air to a Fort Worth hospital for additional treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 254-965-3338.