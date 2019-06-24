For the third year in a row, Erath County residents responded digitally and chose their favorites, who were honored during the Empire-Tribune’s Best of Erath awards gala Saturday night at Twisted J.

Online voting decided the Best of Erath County, a people’s choice contest to determine favorite businesses, among other categories. Nominees were made by the public in April and voting took place in May.

“Each year our Best of Erath program continues to grow, and this year was no exception. We had over 150,000 votes cast,” said Managing Editor Sara Vanden Berge. “There are thousands of businesses in Erath County and to be chosen as one of the top three is truly something to be proud of.”

The crowd of nearly 500 that attended the red carpet event was greeted with music by Pearl Street Combo, which performed during the cocktail hour. Dinner was catered by Greer’s Ranch Cafe prior to the awards show.

A magazine listing all the winners and photos of the gala will be published on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The following is a complete list of winners:

BEAUTY & HEALTH

Best Minor Emergency/Walk In Clinic: Affordacare Urgent Care Clinic

Health Food Store: Barefoot Market

Hair Salon: Branded Beauty Bar

Audiologist/Hearing Aid Center: Connect Hearing

Spa/Medical Spa: Branded Beauty Bar

Personal Trainer: Donny Hill - Anytime Fitness

Optometrist: Dr. David Moore, OD

Cosmetic/Plastic Surgeon: Dr. James Fowler - Pure Image

Chiropractor: Dr. Jerry Nance - Nance Chiropractic

Pharmacy/Drug Store: HEB

Nurse: Jody Fain - Central Elementary

Nail Salon: LUX Nail & Spa

Physical Therapist: Mark Blackburn

Therapeutic Massage: Megan Gooch Tuggle

Fitness Center/Gym - Planet Fitness

Counselor/Therapist - Rhonda Evans, LMSV, LCDC, C.A.R.T., QSAP, EMDR – Lovell Counseling Services

Hair Dresser/Barber: Sonia Mathis – Woodrow's Barber Shop

Physical Therapy Company: Sports Rehab & Physical Therapy

Home Health: Stephen's Home Health

Tanning Salon: Tahiti Tan

Laboratory Services: Tanglewood Medical Supplies

Medical Supply: Tanglewood Pharmacy

Dentist: Dr. Clark Giddings

Physician: Dr. Kelly Doggett

Surgeon: Dr. Kevin Vanden Berge

Yoga Studio: Yogi Fit

EAT & DRINK

Asian Food: Golden China

Coffee Shop: Beans & Franks

Bakery: Big O's Simply Delicious

Bar: Twisted J

Bartender: Rylan Cox

Breakfast: Peacock’s Restaurant

Carry Out: The Pizza Place

Chicken: Chicken Express

Catfish: Cotton Patch Cafe

Country Cooking: Greer's Ranch Cafe

Doughnuts: 7 Day Donut

Happy Hour: Sonic

Ice Cream: Dairy Queen

Milkshake: Waggoner’s Burger Joint

Place to Dine: Pastafina Italian Ristorante

Place to have a cold beer: The Purple Goat

Salad: Big O's Simply Delicious

Sandwich Shop: Big O's Simply Delicious

Seafood: Wilfong’s Cajun Shack and Oyster Bar

Service: Big O's Simply Delicious

Pizza: Caam’s

Margarita: Casa Azteca Mexican Bar & Grill

Hot Sauce: Don Nico's Mexican Restaurant

Mexican Food: Don Nico's Mexican Restaurant

Taco: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Food Truck: Gary Joe’s

Diner: Greer's Ranch Cafe

Burger: Grumps Burgers

French Fries: Grumps Burgers

BBQ: Hard Eight BBQ

Caterer: Hard Eight BBQ

Steakhouse: Hard Eight BBQ

Dessert: Lida's Food Basket

Winery/Wine Bar: Lucky Vines Vineyard & Winery

Appetizer: Montana Restaurant

Wings: Wing Stop

FINANCE & REAL ESTATE

Accountant: Sueann Porter

Loan Officer: David Baskett - Citizens National Bank

Tax Services: Boucher, Morgan & Young a PC

Bank/Credit Union: First Financial Bank

Mortgage Lender: First Financial Bank

Personal Loan Services: First Financial Bank

Investment Firm: First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company

Real Estate Company: Hayden Real Estate

Real Estate Agent: Larinda Ray

Title Company: Cross Timbers Title

SHOPPING

Appliance Store: Gifford’s TV & Electronics

Antique Store: 377 Marketplace

Boutique: Blue Flamingo Studio

Floor Covering: Danny's Flooring & Interiors

Kids Clothing: 4 Kids Only

Feed & Seed Supply: The Hay & Feed Ranch

Florist: Scott’s on the Square

Furniture: Woods Furniture Gallery

Gift Store: Home Place at Ace

Women’s Clothing: Blue Flamingo Studio

Men’s Clothing: Saddle Rags

Implement Company: Bramlett Implement, Inc.

Lawn Equipment: Bill’s Outdoor Supply

Western Hats: Capital Hatters

Hardware Store: Dowell Hardware

Home Improvement Store: Dowell Hardware

Home Electronics Store: Gifford’s TV & Electronics

Pawn Shop: South Loop Pawn

Pet Supplies: Pet Supplies Plus

Portable Buildings: Texas Quality Structure

Sporting Goods/Gun Store: Star Arms

Western Wear: Saddle Rags

Countertops: Granite Solutions

Jewelry: Swindle’s Jewelry

Mattress Store: Woods Furniture & Mattress Gallery

Grocery Store/Supermarket: HEB

Produce: HEB

Vape/Tobacco Shop: JJ's Cowboy Tobacco

Garden Store/Nursery: LittleJohn Produce and Nursery

Meat Market: Mac's Meat and Seafood Market

Consignment Shop: Not Too Shabby

SERVICES:

Appliance Repair: Gifford’s TV & Electronics

Bail Bondsman: A-1 Bail Bonds

Self Storage: A+ Mini Storage

Locksmith: Acme Lock & key

Pest Control: Allstar Pest Control

Convenience Store: Allsup’s

Equine Veterinarian: Animal Health & Medical Center

Insurance Agent: Clayton Iley

Insurance Firm: Texas Legacy Insurance Group

Veterinarian: Animal Health & Medical Center

Tattoo Parlor: Artistic Realm Tattoos

Well Service: Associated Well Services

Pet Groomer: Aunt Jan/Green’s Creek Veterinary Hospital

Pet Grooming: Green’s Creek Veterinary Hospital

Paving: US Sand & Gravel

Roofing: Slawson Roofing

Siding Company: Thurman Roofing

Auto Glass Repair: Auto Glass Magic

Window Tint: Auto Glass Magic

Laundromat: Riverwalk Laundry

Non Profit/Charity: Backpack Buddies of Erath County

Cleaning/Janitorial Company: Baxter Chemical & Janitorial Supply

Agricultural Services: Bramlett Implement, Inc.

Taxidermy: Clay's Deer Processing

Title Company: Cross Timbers Title

Satellite/Cable Provider: DirecTV

Heating & A/C Service: Doctor Air AC & Heating

Ambulance/Medical Flight: Erath County EMS

Industrial: FMC Technologies

Fencing Contractor: Gary Boase - Boase Fence Company

Home Inspection: Huckabee Inspection Group

Plumbing: IronHorse Mechanical & Plumbing Services

Home Contractor/Repair/Remodeling: Kenneth Howell Construction

Home Builder: Rocky Creek Builders

Industrial Transport: Western Dairy Transport

Photographer: Kimmie McKinney Photography

Attorney/Law Firm: Law Offices of Brady Pendleton

Lawn Care Company: Lovell Lawn & Landscape

Tree Surgeon: Lovell Lawn & Landscape

Windows: McCoy's Building Supply

Internet Service Provider: NextLink

Computer/IT Solutions: Skinny’s Repair Shop

Day Care: Nurture N' Nature

Towing Company: Parham's Garage & Wrecker

Employment/Staffing Agency: Personnel Services

Customer Service: Pet Supplies Plus

Carpet Cleaning Company: Pro Carpet Care

Printing: Quality Printing

Car Wash: The Car Wash at Bruner’s

Concrete/Rock Company: US Sand & Gravel

Dairy Services: Thomson Services

Dirt Work/Excavation: Tuggle Trucking & Dirt Work

Dry Cleaners: Texan Cleaners

Electrician: Rutledge Electric

Best Employment/Staffing Agency: Personnel Services

Equine Veterinarian: Animal Health and Medical Center

Firearms Training: Star Arms

Funeral Home: Stephenville Funeral Home

Garage/Exterior Doors: Smith Garage Doors

Welding: Riggs Machine & Welding

TRAVEL & ENTERTAINMENT:

Campground: Stephenville City Park

Event Venue: The N at Hardway Ranch

Local Musician: Courtney Patton

Family Entertainment: Cinemark Cinema 6

Hotel: Hampton Inn

Place to Listen to Live Music: Twisted J Live

VEHICLE DEALERS & SERVICES

Tire Center: Andy’s Tire Service

Auto Repair - Independent: Hunter Body Works

Auto Body/Collision: Justin's Collision Center

Auto Accessories: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Auto Parts: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Auto Dealer: Texstar Ford Lincoln

Auto Glass Repair: Auto Glass Magic

Car Salesman: Sam Byrd

Oil Change: Quick Lane at Texstar Ford Lincoln

Window Tint: Auto Glass Magic

WORK & LIFESTYLE

DJ/Radio Personality: Amauri Martinez

Teacher: Brittany Magin - Chamberlin Elementary

Firefighter: Cody Wells - Stephenville Fire Department

Place to Work - Small Business: Dublin Bottling Works

Place to Work – Large Business: Tarleton State University

Law Enforcement Officer: Jeffery "Chili" Alexander - TSU Police Department

Radio Station: KSTV The Mighty 93.1

Person of the Year: Matt Coates

Apartment Complex: Mustang Ranch Apartments

Senior Living: Oakwood Assisted Living

Dairy: Veldhuizen Family Farm

Unique Business: Veldhuizen Family Farm

Place to Worship: Timber Ridge Church