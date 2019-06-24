For the third year in a row, Erath County residents responded digitally and chose their favorites, who were honored during the Empire-Tribune’s Best of Erath awards gala Saturday night at Twisted J.
Online voting decided the Best of Erath County, a people’s choice contest to determine favorite businesses, among other categories. Nominees were made by the public in April and voting took place in May.
“Each year our Best of Erath program continues to grow, and this year was no exception. We had over 150,000 votes cast,” said Managing Editor Sara Vanden Berge. “There are thousands of businesses in Erath County and to be chosen as one of the top three is truly something to be proud of.”
The crowd of nearly 500 that attended the red carpet event was greeted with music by Pearl Street Combo, which performed during the cocktail hour. Dinner was catered by Greer’s Ranch Cafe prior to the awards show.
A magazine listing all the winners and photos of the gala will be published on Saturday, Aug. 3.
The following is a complete list of winners:
BEAUTY & HEALTH
Best Minor Emergency/Walk In Clinic: Affordacare Urgent Care Clinic
Health Food Store: Barefoot Market
Hair Salon: Branded Beauty Bar
Audiologist/Hearing Aid Center: Connect Hearing
Spa/Medical Spa: Branded Beauty Bar
Personal Trainer: Donny Hill - Anytime Fitness
Optometrist: Dr. David Moore, OD
Cosmetic/Plastic Surgeon: Dr. James Fowler - Pure Image
Chiropractor: Dr. Jerry Nance - Nance Chiropractic
Pharmacy/Drug Store: HEB
Nurse: Jody Fain - Central Elementary
Nail Salon: LUX Nail & Spa
Physical Therapist: Mark Blackburn
Therapeutic Massage: Megan Gooch Tuggle
Fitness Center/Gym - Planet Fitness
Counselor/Therapist - Rhonda Evans, LMSV, LCDC, C.A.R.T., QSAP, EMDR – Lovell Counseling Services
Hair Dresser/Barber: Sonia Mathis – Woodrow's Barber Shop
Physical Therapy Company: Sports Rehab & Physical Therapy
Home Health: Stephen's Home Health
Tanning Salon: Tahiti Tan
Laboratory Services: Tanglewood Medical Supplies
Medical Supply: Tanglewood Pharmacy
Dentist: Dr. Clark Giddings
Physician: Dr. Kelly Doggett
Surgeon: Dr. Kevin Vanden Berge
Yoga Studio: Yogi Fit
EAT & DRINK
Asian Food: Golden China
Coffee Shop: Beans & Franks
Bakery: Big O's Simply Delicious
Bar: Twisted J
Bartender: Rylan Cox
Breakfast: Peacock’s Restaurant
Carry Out: The Pizza Place
Chicken: Chicken Express
Catfish: Cotton Patch Cafe
Country Cooking: Greer's Ranch Cafe
Doughnuts: 7 Day Donut
Happy Hour: Sonic
Ice Cream: Dairy Queen
Milkshake: Waggoner’s Burger Joint
Place to Dine: Pastafina Italian Ristorante
Place to have a cold beer: The Purple Goat
Salad: Big O's Simply Delicious
Sandwich Shop: Big O's Simply Delicious
Seafood: Wilfong’s Cajun Shack and Oyster Bar
Service: Big O's Simply Delicious
Pizza: Caam’s
Margarita: Casa Azteca Mexican Bar & Grill
Hot Sauce: Don Nico's Mexican Restaurant
Mexican Food: Don Nico's Mexican Restaurant
Taco: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Food Truck: Gary Joe’s
Diner: Greer's Ranch Cafe
Burger: Grumps Burgers
French Fries: Grumps Burgers
BBQ: Hard Eight BBQ
Caterer: Hard Eight BBQ
Steakhouse: Hard Eight BBQ
Dessert: Lida's Food Basket
Winery/Wine Bar: Lucky Vines Vineyard & Winery
Appetizer: Montana Restaurant
Wings: Wing Stop
FINANCE & REAL ESTATE
Accountant: Sueann Porter
Loan Officer: David Baskett - Citizens National Bank
Tax Services: Boucher, Morgan & Young a PC
Bank/Credit Union: First Financial Bank
Mortgage Lender: First Financial Bank
Personal Loan Services: First Financial Bank
Investment Firm: First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company
Real Estate Company: Hayden Real Estate
Real Estate Agent: Larinda Ray
Title Company: Cross Timbers Title
SHOPPING
Appliance Store: Gifford’s TV & Electronics
Antique Store: 377 Marketplace
Boutique: Blue Flamingo Studio
Floor Covering: Danny's Flooring & Interiors
Kids Clothing: 4 Kids Only
Feed & Seed Supply: The Hay & Feed Ranch
Florist: Scott’s on the Square
Furniture: Woods Furniture Gallery
Gift Store: Home Place at Ace
Women’s Clothing: Blue Flamingo Studio
Men’s Clothing: Saddle Rags
Implement Company: Bramlett Implement, Inc.
Lawn Equipment: Bill’s Outdoor Supply
Western Hats: Capital Hatters
Hardware Store: Dowell Hardware
Home Improvement Store: Dowell Hardware
Home Electronics Store: Gifford’s TV & Electronics
Pawn Shop: South Loop Pawn
Pet Supplies: Pet Supplies Plus
Portable Buildings: Texas Quality Structure
Sporting Goods/Gun Store: Star Arms
Western Wear: Saddle Rags
Countertops: Granite Solutions
Jewelry: Swindle’s Jewelry
Mattress Store: Woods Furniture & Mattress Gallery
Grocery Store/Supermarket: HEB
Produce: HEB
Vape/Tobacco Shop: JJ's Cowboy Tobacco
Garden Store/Nursery: LittleJohn Produce and Nursery
Meat Market: Mac's Meat and Seafood Market
Consignment Shop: Not Too Shabby
SERVICES:
Appliance Repair: Gifford’s TV & Electronics
Bail Bondsman: A-1 Bail Bonds
Self Storage: A+ Mini Storage
Locksmith: Acme Lock & key
Pest Control: Allstar Pest Control
Convenience Store: Allsup’s
Equine Veterinarian: Animal Health & Medical Center
Insurance Agent: Clayton Iley
Insurance Firm: Texas Legacy Insurance Group
Veterinarian: Animal Health & Medical Center
Tattoo Parlor: Artistic Realm Tattoos
Well Service: Associated Well Services
Pet Groomer: Aunt Jan/Green’s Creek Veterinary Hospital
Pet Grooming: Green’s Creek Veterinary Hospital
Paving: US Sand & Gravel
Roofing: Slawson Roofing
Siding Company: Thurman Roofing
Auto Glass Repair: Auto Glass Magic
Window Tint: Auto Glass Magic
Laundromat: Riverwalk Laundry
Non Profit/Charity: Backpack Buddies of Erath County
Cleaning/Janitorial Company: Baxter Chemical & Janitorial Supply
Agricultural Services: Bramlett Implement, Inc.
Taxidermy: Clay's Deer Processing
Title Company: Cross Timbers Title
Satellite/Cable Provider: DirecTV
Heating & A/C Service: Doctor Air AC & Heating
Ambulance/Medical Flight: Erath County EMS
Industrial: FMC Technologies
Fencing Contractor: Gary Boase - Boase Fence Company
Home Inspection: Huckabee Inspection Group
Plumbing: IronHorse Mechanical & Plumbing Services
Home Contractor/Repair/Remodeling: Kenneth Howell Construction
Home Builder: Rocky Creek Builders
Industrial Transport: Western Dairy Transport
Photographer: Kimmie McKinney Photography
Attorney/Law Firm: Law Offices of Brady Pendleton
Lawn Care Company: Lovell Lawn & Landscape
Tree Surgeon: Lovell Lawn & Landscape
Windows: McCoy's Building Supply
Internet Service Provider: NextLink
Computer/IT Solutions: Skinny’s Repair Shop
Day Care: Nurture N' Nature
Towing Company: Parham's Garage & Wrecker
Employment/Staffing Agency: Personnel Services
Customer Service: Pet Supplies Plus
Carpet Cleaning Company: Pro Carpet Care
Printing: Quality Printing
Car Wash: The Car Wash at Bruner’s
Concrete/Rock Company: US Sand & Gravel
Dairy Services: Thomson Services
Dirt Work/Excavation: Tuggle Trucking & Dirt Work
Dry Cleaners: Texan Cleaners
Electrician: Rutledge Electric
Best Employment/Staffing Agency: Personnel Services
Equine Veterinarian: Animal Health and Medical Center
Firearms Training: Star Arms
Funeral Home: Stephenville Funeral Home
Garage/Exterior Doors: Smith Garage Doors
Welding: Riggs Machine & Welding
TRAVEL & ENTERTAINMENT:
Campground: Stephenville City Park
Event Venue: The N at Hardway Ranch
Local Musician: Courtney Patton
Family Entertainment: Cinemark Cinema 6
Hotel: Hampton Inn
Place to Listen to Live Music: Twisted J Live
VEHICLE DEALERS & SERVICES
Tire Center: Andy’s Tire Service
Auto Repair - Independent: Hunter Body Works
Auto Body/Collision: Justin's Collision Center
Auto Accessories: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Auto Parts: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Auto Dealer: Texstar Ford Lincoln
Auto Glass Repair: Auto Glass Magic
Car Salesman: Sam Byrd
Oil Change: Quick Lane at Texstar Ford Lincoln
Window Tint: Auto Glass Magic
WORK & LIFESTYLE
DJ/Radio Personality: Amauri Martinez
Teacher: Brittany Magin - Chamberlin Elementary
Firefighter: Cody Wells - Stephenville Fire Department
Place to Work - Small Business: Dublin Bottling Works
Place to Work – Large Business: Tarleton State University
Law Enforcement Officer: Jeffery "Chili" Alexander - TSU Police Department
Radio Station: KSTV The Mighty 93.1
Person of the Year: Matt Coates
Apartment Complex: Mustang Ranch Apartments
Senior Living: Oakwood Assisted Living
Dairy: Veldhuizen Family Farm
Unique Business: Veldhuizen Family Farm
Place to Worship: Timber Ridge Church