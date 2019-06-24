Rotary International District Governor Andrew "Andy" Hagan surprised Alice Rotarians with a visit and the presentation of awards Wednesday, June 19.

Hagan spoke to the Rotarians about how well the Area 6 clubs had done for the year and then he presented two superstar awards, Linda Avila and Dee Dee Arismendez, as well as a Paul Harris Fellowship award to Tessa Carrillo.

Avila is the club's secretary and Carrillo is the organization's outgoing president.

Arismendez has held several titles in the organization, but she received her award for the work she did, this last year, as assistant district governor.