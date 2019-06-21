West Texas A&M University has been recognized by the Council of Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) with the 2019 CASE Educational Fundraising Award for the first time in the school’s history.

According to a news release, the university is one of three in Texas that was awarded this honor, along with the University of Texas and the University of Houston. The educational fundraising awards recognize fundraising programs and activities based on performance, improvement and excellence.

Todd Rasberry, the vice president for philanthropy and alumni relations at WTAMU, said his office submitted information about the university’s fundraising performance through a three-year period to compare themselves with other higher education institutions across the country.

Rasberry said they did not expect to be recognized but were pleasantly surprised by the award. The award honored the office for overall improvement in fundraising, based on a consistent growth over the time span.

“I think it’s a source of great pride,” Rasberry said. “It fits in with what I think people in the region have seen with regards to the growth and the recognition of WT in the region.”

With WTAMU being the only senior degree granting institution in the Panhandle, Rasberry said people in the region should be excited to see the recognition for their fundraising efforts.

“They should be excited because it means that we are working diligently to reach folks in the Panhandle,” Rasberry said, “to recognize and see the value of a general academic campus being in the Panhandle.”

Sue Kubick, a CASE volunteer who led this year’s judging panel, said in the news release that the organization identifies institutions doing good work throughout the United States so everyone can learn from them in a unique way.

“The beauty of this awards program is that we look at the data not knowing what institution is being represented,” Kubick said in the release.

According to the release, the selection was made based on the judges’ blind analysis on the data submitted by the university to CASE’s AMAtlas Voluntary Support of Education Survey.

While the office was honored, Rasberry said they would not have been if it weren't for the people who donated to the university.

“Their investment in the faculty and students, as well as the vision of our president, to make that a reality … ,” Rasberry said. “We are grateful for them. They are the ones who should be recognized.”

Rasberry said being recognized means there is a lot of work to do in the future to make sure WTAMU stays on the list.

“It’s an exciting time to be associated with WT,” Rasberry said. “I think our alums recognize that, the residents of the Panhandle recognize that … The recognition of the work on the fundraising side coincides nicely with the growth that has been happening with the last 15-20 years.”