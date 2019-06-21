Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville will temporarily suspend labor and delivery services in mid-August because of upcoming retirements and departures of obstetricians on the hospital’s medical staff.

“We are actively and aggressively recruiting new physicians to provide obstetrical care for families in Erath County and the surrounding areas and will resume services as soon as we can,” said Christopher Leu, president of Texas Health Stephenville. “Until new obstetricians join the medical staff, we will work closely with patients to help them find appropriate care at another Texas Health hospital if they prefer to deliver their baby at one of our facilities.”

Leu said the hospital remains committed to labor and delivery services, with renovations and upgrades to the unit currently underway.

“This $570,000 project demonstrates the hospital's long-term commitment to expecting mothers and their families,” he said.

While Texas Health works to recruit new physicians to provide obstetrical services in Stephenville, Leu said leaders are also committed to working with the employees affected by this change to find other opportunities within the system.

“A benefit of our large system, which has more than 350 points of access throughout the region, is having opportunities to place impacted employees in other locations,” he said.