With a recent downturn in the oil and gas industry, officials with TechnipFMC say the company was forced to eliminate seven percent of its workforce this week, adding up to 63 layoffs.

“TechnipFMC has undertaken a number of efforts to adjust our business to this lower level of activity,” said operations manager Chris Moore. “As part of our efforts to adjust our business to the current market level, it was unfortunately necessary to reduce our workforce in Stephenville.”

The layoffs took place Thursday and Friday.